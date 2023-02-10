Korpisalo will defend the home crease versus Toronto on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Korpisalo has given up nine goals on 68 shots in his last two games. He will try to turn things around against the Maple Leafs, who are tied for eighth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.37 goals per game. Korpisalo is 8-9-3 with a 3.35 GAA and ,906 save percentage.
