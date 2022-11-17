Korpisalo will defend the home crease against Montreal on Thursday, Coby Maeir of 1st Ohio Battery reports.

Korpisalo is 2-1-1 this season with a 3.70 GAA and a .910 save percentage after he replaced the injured Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) in goal Tuesday in a 5-4 overtime win over Philadelphia. He will face the Canadiens, who are 8-7-1 this season, averagin 3.00 goals per game.