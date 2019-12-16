Play

Korpisalo will defend the home net in Monday's game against the Capitals, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo gets the nod on the first half of back-to-back games. The 25-year-old has been solid over his last three appearances, including as relief for Elvis Merzlikins on Saturday versus Ottawa, as he's recorded a .944 save percentage and 1.82 GAA. Korpisalo figures to have his hands full Monday, though, as the Caps lead the league with 3.67 goals per road game.

