Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing off against Capitals
Korpisalo will defend the home net in Monday's game against the Capitals, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Korpisalo gets the nod on the first half of back-to-back games. The 25-year-old has been solid over his last three appearances, including as relief for Elvis Merzlikins on Saturday versus Ottawa, as he's recorded a .944 save percentage and 1.82 GAA. Korpisalo figures to have his hands full Monday, though, as the Caps lead the league with 3.67 goals per road game.
