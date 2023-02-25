Korpisalo will defend the home crease versus Edmonton on Saturday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Korpisalo will make his second straight start as he dropped a 2-0 decision to Minnesota on Thursday, He has played well of late, giving up four goals on 92 shots in his last three games. Korpisalo is 10-11-3 with a 3.10 GAA and .912 save percentage this season. He has a tough afternoon matchup versus the Oilers, who lead the NHL in goals with 225 in 59 games.