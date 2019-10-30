Korpisalo will guard the cage during Wednesday's home matchup with Edmonton, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo struggled in his last start Saturday against Philadelphia, surrendering six goals on 45 shots en route to a 7-4 road loss. The 25-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with an Oilers team that's only averaging 2.00 goals per game on the road this year, 26th in the NHL.