Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Rangers on Saturday
Korpisalo will start Saturday's game against Alexandar Georgiev and the Rangers, according to the Blue Jackets' official Twitter.
This will be a battle of backup goalies, as both teams are playing their second game in as many nights and deployed their respective starters Friday. Korpisalo has been among the league's luckiest netminder when it comes to goal support, as he sports a 4-0-1 record despite an ugly 3.80 GAA and .884 save percentage through six appearances. He'll look to improve those rate stats against a Rangers club that comes in averaging just 2.63 goals per game.
More News
