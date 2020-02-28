Korpisalo will guard the cage during Friday's home matchup with Minnesota, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Korpisalo was sharp in his last appearance Monday against Ottawa, stopping 14 of 15 shots after replacing the injured Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed) in the second period of the eventual 4-3 win. He'll attempt to pick up his 19th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Wild team that's 13-15-2 on the road this year.