Korpisalo stopped 34 of 37 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary on Wednesday.

Korpisalo couldn't hold a 2-0 lead in the final half of the third period, giving up the tying goal with 1:43 left in regulation and the winning tally with just 10.4 seconds remaining in overtime. Korpisalo has started four consecutive games for the injury-ravaged Blue Jackets and has posted at least a .923 save percentage in three of them. He'll continue to be the lead netminder in the absence of Elvis Merzilikins (concussion).