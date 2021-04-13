Korpisalo stopped 30 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.

The two teams traded goals through three periods before Brandon Hagel fired the winner past Korpisalo only 85 seconds into OT. The netminder has only one win in his last five starts, going 1-2-2, and on the season he's saddled with a 3.13 GAA and .899 save percentage.