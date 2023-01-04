Korpisalo stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Senators.

Korpisalo played well Tuesday, stopping 30 of 33 shots, but the Jackets couldn't crack Anton Forsberg on the other end in a 4-0 loss. Korpisalo allowed all three goals in the second period, including a pair while shorthanded, before the Sens added an empty-net tally in the third. The 28-year-old netminder falls to 5-7-1 with a .911 save percentage on the season. Korpisalo seems to have overtaken Elvis Merzlikins for the starting job in Columbus, but his upside is limited behind a porous Blue Jackets' defense.