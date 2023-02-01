Korpisalo allowed four goals on 34 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Washington on Tuesday.

Korpisalo allowed three goals in the first two periods before holding the Caps scoreless in the third to force overtime. However, Evgeny Kuznetsov would score 26 seconds into the extra frame, handing Korpisalo a 4-3 loss. Korpisalo is 2-1-2 with a .899 save percentage over his last five starts. He's now 8-9-3 with a .906 save percentage and a 3.35 GAA this season.