Korpisalo allowed six goals on 41 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

It was a rough night for Korpisalo in his return from a two-game absence. After allowing three goals in the first two periods, Korpisalo conceded another three tallies in the third in a 6-2 defeat. The 28-year-old netminder is now 6-8-1 with a .908 save percentage on the season.