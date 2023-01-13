Korpisalo allowed six goals on 41 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
It was a rough night for Korpisalo in his return from a two-game absence. After allowing three goals in the first two periods, Korpisalo conceded another three tallies in the third in a 6-2 defeat. The 28-year-old netminder is now 6-8-1 with a .908 save percentage on the season.
