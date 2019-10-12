Korpisalo stopped 21 of 23 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

After a scoreless first period, Korpisalo got beaten twice in the second, and Columbus couldn't muster much offense at the other end. The 25-year-old did lower his GAA to 3.00 through three starts with the performance, but Korpisalo will likely give way to Elvis Merzlikins for Saturday's game in Carolina.

