Korpisalo made 26 saves in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

The 26-year-old didn't play badly, but Korpisalo still came away with his sixth straight loss, going 0-4-2 over that stretch. On the season he has a poor 3.27 GAA and .894 save percentage, but the Jackets will continue to rely on him as long as Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) remains sidelined.