Korpisalo stopped 34 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
The 26-year-old put together one of his best performances of the season, but the Jackets couldn't give him enough support to reward him with a win. It's been a tough season so far for Korpisalo, and despite Sunday's effort he carries a 3.03 GAA and .899 save percentage through 22 appearances.
