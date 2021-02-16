Korpisalo allowed five goals on 25 shots and was replaced after 40 minutes in Monday's 7-3 loss to Carolina.

Korpisalo was given a 3-1 lead to work with in the first period, but the Hurricanes responded with four straight goals to chase him to the bench for the start of the first period. It was the fourth time in seven February starts that Korpisalo has allowed five or more goals, and his save percentage for the month sits at an abysmal .842. With Elvis Merzlikins back from injury, Korpisalo is likely about to see his share of the workload dwindle considerably.