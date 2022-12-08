Korpisalo allowed three goals on five shots before being pulled from Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Sabres.

Korpisalo's start was nothing short of disastrous, as he was done for the night after just 7:28. Elvis Merzlikins was only marginally less leaky after entering, allowing three more goals in the first period and three more in the second. Thanks to the game's high-scoring nature, the slumping Korpisalo was spared the loss.