Korpisalo gave up three goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins in Thursday's 4-3 win in Game 3 versus Maple Leafs.

Korpisalo was ineffective against the Maple Leafs, forcing head coach John Tortorella to make the change between the pipes. Merzlikins played admirably, stopping 21 shots while backstopping the Blue Jackets to a comeback. It remains to be seen which netminder will get the nod for Friday's Game 4.