Korpisalo turned aside 32 shots in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Panthers.
Making his first start since recovering from a lower-body injury, Korpisalo delivered a solid effort but had no margin for error with the Jackets coming up empty against Chris Driedger. On the season, Korpisalo has a lackluster 3.03 GAA and .900 save percentage, but he should remain in a timeshare with Elvis Merzlikins until one of them gets hot and seizes the top job.
