Korpisalo made 25 saves in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

It wasn't a particularly sharp performance from the 26-year-old, and Korpisalo had no margin for error with the Jackets' offense being unable to crack Alex Nedeljkovic in the other crease. On the season, Korpisalo is 8-10-5 with a sluggish 2,98 GAA and .900 save percentage, but for now he remains in a timeshare with Elvis Merzlikins (2.91 GAA, .912 SvP).