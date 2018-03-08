Korpisalo will tend the twine for Thursday's clash with Colorado, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

With starter Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) only just returning to practice, it makes sense that coach John Tortorella would utilize Korpisalo for the first game of the team's upcoming back-to-back. In his lone appearance versus the Avs, the 23-year-old recorded a win while posting a .967 save percentage.