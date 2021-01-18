Korpisalo will start Monday's matinee against the Red Wings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo didn't play poorly in his first action of the season but still came away with a loss in Nashville despite stopping 32 of 34 shots. He gets an excellent opportunity to bounce back against a Detroit team that finished last in the league standings last season, though the 0-2-0 Blue Jackets are currently looking up at the 1-1-0 Red Wings in the standings this season.