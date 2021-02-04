Korpisalo will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus the Stars, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

This is an interesting decision by coach John Tortorella, as Korpisalo struggled against the Stars on Tuesday, surrendering five goals on just 23 shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins midway through the second period of the eventual 6-3 loss. It won't be easy for the 26-year-old Finn to bounce back Thursday, as Dallas has been one of the highest scoring teams in the league this season, averaging 4.14 goals per game, second in the NHL.