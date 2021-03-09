Korpisalo will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus the Panthers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo wasn't great in his last start Saturday against Dallas, surrendering four goals on just 22 shots before being replaced by Veini Vehvilainen in the third period of the eventual 5-0 loss. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and secure his eighth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Florida club that's averaging 3.29 goals per game this season, fourth in the NHL.
