Korpisalo will be between the pipes for Monday's matchup with Carolina, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo appeared in just two of the club's last five outings despite posting a solid 1-0-1 record and 1.40 GAA. The Finnish netminder should continue to divide the workload with Elvis Merzlikins but may persuade coach John Tortorella to give him a few extra starts if he continues his recent run of form.