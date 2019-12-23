Korpisalo will be between the pipes on the road versus the Islanders on Monday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo is riding a four-game winning streak and hasn't lost in regulation in his previous seven contests, as he is 5-0-2 with a 1.63 GAA. The netminder gave up three goals on 34 shots in his previous clash with New York in an overtime defeat. Monday's matchup will the the Finn's 30 appearance of the season which sets him up to push for the 60-game mark before the close of the campaign.