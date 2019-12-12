Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod against Pens
Korpisalo will be between the pipes for Thursday's road clash with Pittsburgh, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo made 29 of 31 saves in a winning ever over the Penguins last time these two clubs faced off Nov. 29. That was a home game, however, and the netminder is sporting a 3.18 GAA as the visitor this season, significantly higher than his home GAA of 2.68.
