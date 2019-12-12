Korpisalo will be between the pipes for Thursday's road clash with Pittsburgh, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo made 29 of 31 saves in a winning ever over the Penguins last time these two clubs faced off Nov. 29. That was a home game, however, and the netminder is sporting a 3.18 GAA as the visitor this season, significantly higher than his home GAA of 2.68.