Korpisalo will be between the pipes for Monday's home clash with Carolina, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Korpisalo will make his fourth straight appearance in goal despite having been shelled to the tune of 14 goals allowed on 77 shots (.818 save percentage). With both Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) and Matiss Kivlenieks (lower body) both dealing with injuries, the Jackets' only option outside of Korpisalo would be the untested Cameron Johnson.