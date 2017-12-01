Korpisalo will patrol the crease in Friday's home game against the Ducks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Korpisalo was dialed in during his last start, turning aside 29 of the 31 shots he faced en to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday. The Finnish backstop will look to keep rolling Friday and pick up his third win of the season in a matchup with a banged-up Anaheim squad that's averaging 2.70 goals per game on the road this campaign, 17th in the NHL.