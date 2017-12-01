Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod for Friday's match
Korpisalo will patrol the crease in Friday's home game against the Ducks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Korpisalo was dialed in during his last start, turning aside 29 of the 31 shots he faced en to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday. The Finnish backstop will look to keep rolling Friday and pick up his third win of the season in a matchup with a banged-up Anaheim squad that's averaging 2.70 goals per game on the road this campaign, 17th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stands tall against Hurricanes•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Guarding goal against Carolina•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Returns to big leagues•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In minors for time being•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Promoted Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Temporarily bumped down to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...