Korpisalo will start in the road crease Monday versus the Hurricanes, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Korpisalo has been shaky lately with an .848 save percentage over the past six games. He's averaging just 26.6 shots against per game, and he's received enough offensive support to mark a 3-2-1 record in that stretch. We know he has shutdown upside, but facing the Hurricanes -- who average 3.33 goals per game -- will provide a tough task.