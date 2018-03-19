Korpisalo will tend the twine for Monday's matchup with Boston, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

In each of the Jackets' previous two back-to-backs, Korpisalo has taken the first game -- which will once again be the case versus the Bruins, as Sergei Bobrovsky will likely face the Rangers on Tuesday. While his numbers are the greatest -- a 7-7-0 record with a 3.19 GAA -- the 23-year-old Korpisalo has performed well enough this season to earn a few extra starts and keep Bobrovsky fresh for the postseason.