Korpisalo will be between the pipes on the road versus the Penguins on Thursday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

While Korpisalo defends the cage, Keith Kinkaid will serve as the No. 2 and Sergei Bobrovsky (rest) gets the night off. In two career matchups with Pittsburgh, the 24-year-old Korpisalo is 0-2-0 with a .886 save percentage and 4.09 GAA. That stat line won't exactly boost the confidence of the Blue Jackets faithful that the netminder can stop Sidney Crosby and company.