Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod Thursday
Korpisalo will be between the pipes against the Red Wings on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Korpisalo will get the road start in order to preserve starter Sergei Bobrovsky for Friday's home opener against the Hurricanes. Last year, the 24-year-old Korpisalo saw action in 18 games and will likely see a similar workload in 2018-19, as Bobrovsky figures to see the bulk of the minutes in the crease.
