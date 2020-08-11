Korpisalo will be between the pipes for Tuesday's Game 1 clash with the Lightning, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo went 2-1 with a 1.45 GAA in his four outings during the play-in round clash with Toronto. The netminder was given the hook in Game 3 and then watched from the bench in Game 4. Still, with the series on the line, the Finn posted a 33-save shutout performance on Sunday to secure the series-clinching win.