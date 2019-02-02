Korpisalo will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Blues, Blue Jackets reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo struggled in his last start Jan. 18 against the Canadiens, allowing three goals on 25 shots en route to a 4-1 loss. The Finnish netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 10th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Blues team that's only averaging 2.50 goals per game on the road this campaign, 26th in the NHL.