Korpisalo will guard the road cage against the Islanders on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo returned to action a week ago after missing the first three weeks of the season with offseason hip surgery. He is 1-1-0, picking up the win Thursday in a 5-2 victory over Philadelphia. Korpisalo will take on the Islanders, who are off to a 9-6-0 start, averaging 3.27 goals per game this season.