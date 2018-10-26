Korpisalo made 33 saves in a 7-4 win over St. Louis on Thursday night.

He's squarely sitting in seat two for the Blue Jackets, but Sergei Bobrovsky is off to a slow start. Korpisalo could see a bit more time short term if he can tighten his game -- Thursday's .892 save percentage in this game needs to get better if he is to steal a game or two from Bob the Goalie.