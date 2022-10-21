Korpisalo (hip) is getting close to a return, according to Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Korpisalo underwent hip surgery in late March and is hoping to be activated by Nov. 4 when the Blue Jackets head over to his native Finland for a pair of games against the Avalanche. Korpisalo will slide into the backup role in Columbus once he returns to health, replacing Daniil Tarasov, while Elvis Merzlikins remains the No. 1 goaltender.