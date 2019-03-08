Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gives it old college try
Korpisalo made 28 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Penguins on Thursday night.
He allowed two goals. Korpisalo did everything he could, but was unable to match Matt Murray at the other end of the ice. It was a strong game, but with the Jackets desperate for wins, Korpisalo pretty much needed to be perfect. He wasn't.
