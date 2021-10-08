Korpisalo will patrol the crease for Friday's preseason game against the Blues, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo dealt with a lower-body injury earlier this offseason but appears to be at 100 percent entering the regular season. The 27-year-old registered a disappointing 3.30 GAA and .894 save percentage in 33 games last season.
