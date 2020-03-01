Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Guarding crease Sunday
Korpisalo will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's home matchup against the Canucks, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Korpisalo got hammered by the Wild on Friday in his first start since late December, yielding four goals on 15 shots before he was yanked. The 25-year-old Finn still owns a 2.56 GAA and .911 save percentage in 34 appearances this season. Korpisalo should maintain his grip on Columbus' No. 1 goalie job, especially with Elvis Merzlikins (concussion) still unavailable.
