Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Guarding goal against Carolina
Korpisalo will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Hurricanes, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Korpisalo hasn't been great in limited action this campaign, posting a 1-3-0 record while maintaining a sub-par 3.28 GAA and .896 save percentage through four appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to snap a personal two-game losing streak Tuesday in a tough home matchup with a Hurricanes squad that's averaging 3.10 goals per game on the road this season, sixth in the NHL.
