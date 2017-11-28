Korpisalo will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Hurricanes, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Korpisalo hasn't been great in limited action this campaign, posting a 1-3-0 record while maintaining a sub-par 3.28 GAA and .896 save percentage through four appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to snap a personal two-game losing streak Tuesday in a tough home matchup with a Hurricanes squad that's averaging 3.10 goals per game on the road this season, sixth in the NHL.