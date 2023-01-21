Korpisalo will be between the home pipes versus San Jose on Saturday, Dave Maetzold of Bally Sports Ohio reports.
Korpisalo missed the last three games due to personal reasons, but will be back in the fold to face the Sharks, who are 22nd in the NHL, averaging 3.07 goals per game. Korpisalo is 6-8-1 with a 3.28 GAA and .908 save percentage this season.
