Korpisalo stopped 29 of 32 shots Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to Florida.

The Panthers built a pair of two-goal leads that the Blue Jackets were unable to overcome. Owen Tippett's power-play goal through traffic late in the second period was the decisive tally, and Florida's Carter Verhaeghe sealed the deal with an empty-netter in the final half-minute of regulation. It was the second straight loss for Korpisalo, who has just two wins to show for his last 11 appearances. The 26-year-old fell to 7-9-4 with a 3.15 GAA and a career-worst .895 save percentage.