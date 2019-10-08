Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Hangs on for OT win
Korpisalo stopped 15 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.
The 25-year-old didn't have a lot of work to do, and didn't have much chance on the goals he did allow -- two of Buffalo's markers came on the power play, and the third was the result of Ryan Murray getting his pocket picked by Jeff Skinner right on Korpisalo's doorstep. With his first win of the season in the books, look for Columbus' No. 1 netminder to start settling into his new role.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Patrolling blue paint Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Rough debut as starter•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting season opener•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sharp to open preseason•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Confirmed as No. 1 netminder•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.