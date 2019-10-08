Korpisalo stopped 15 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

The 25-year-old didn't have a lot of work to do, and didn't have much chance on the goals he did allow -- two of Buffalo's markers came on the power play, and the third was the result of Ryan Murray getting his pocket picked by Jeff Skinner right on Korpisalo's doorstep. With his first win of the season in the books, look for Columbus' No. 1 netminder to start settling into his new role.