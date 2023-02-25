Korpisalo made 42 saves in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

The afternoon contest was a wild ride, as Columbus handed Korpisalo a 4-0 lead early in the second period only for Edmonton to storm back with four straight tallies before the second intermission. The Jackets were out-shot 47-26 in the end, but the 28-year-old netminder did just enough to earn the victory. Korpi evened his record at 11-11-3, and his .913 save percentage on the season could make him an inviting target at the trade deadline despite his 3.13 GAA.