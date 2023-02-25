Korpisalo made 42 saves in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.
The afternoon contest was a wild ride, as Columbus handed Korpisalo a 4-0 lead early in the second period only for Edmonton to storm back with four straight tallies before the second intermission. The Jackets were out-shot 47-26 in the end, but the 28-year-old netminder did just enough to earn the victory. Korpi evened his record at 11-11-3, and his .913 save percentage on the season could make him an inviting target at the trade deadline despite his 3.13 GAA.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Oilers•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stops 23 in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting against Wild•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Raising trade value•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Ninth win of season•