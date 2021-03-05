Korpisalo stopped 22 of 24 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

The Stars got two goals in the third period to make things interesting, but Korpisalo was able to maintain the lead. The Finn improved to 7-7-4 with a 3.07 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 19 appearances. Korpisalo remains the unquestioned No. 1 option for the Blue Jackets. He'll look to double up on the Stars if he gets the start Saturday.