Korpisalo stopped 25 of 26 shots in a 2-0 loss to Chicago on Thursday.
The Blackhawks were unable to solve Korpisalo until Patrick Kane wired a snap shot from the right faceoff dot with 11:15 left in the first period. Chicago added an empty-netter in the final minute, ensuring a fourth consecutive loss for the 26-year-old. Despite the decision, it was a solid effort from Korpisalo after he had allowed five-plus goals in five of his previous eight February starts.
