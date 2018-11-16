Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Has not lost this season
Korpisalo made 40 saves in a 7-3 win over Florida on Thursday night.
The guy just hasn't lost this season -- he's 5-0-2. Korpisalo's counting rates (GAA and save percentage) are sub-par but he just keeps winning. And that's good for the Jackets while Sergei Bobrovsky wakes up.
