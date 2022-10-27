Korpisalo (hip) will head down to AHL Cleveland on a conditioning assignment, getting the starting nod versus AHL Syracuse on Saturday. Following Saturday's contest, Korpisalo will join the club for Sunday's clash with New Jersey, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Korpisalo is ramping up his activities ahead of the Jackets' Global Series clashes with Colorado on Nov. 4 and 5. Considering the games are being played in Korpisalo's native Finland, he probably should be considered in the mix to start at least one of the organization's two contests assuming he is fit enough.